Mary A. Whalen, 97, of Fountain Hills passed away in peace with her family by her side on Sept. 22, 2019.
Mary was born in Fairchance, Pa. on May 30, 1922 to Peter and Katherine Fabian. She was the oldest of three daughters.
The untimely death of both her parents left her on her own at the age of 14. Relatives took in the three girls but felt Mary as the oldest needed to work and quit school to contribute to the household. After a couple of years Mary had an offer to move to Struthers, Ohio, for a job and then later to a restaurant job on the east side of Youngstown, Ohio.
Her younger sisters joined her in Youngstown and she raised them until they graduated from high school. Mary met her future husband in her place of employment. She married her husband, Alfred J. Whalen, on April 29, 1944 while he was still on active duty in WWII. They remained married and devoted to one another for 44 years. They were members of St. Edwards’s parish for many years. Mary belonged to The Elizabeth Seton Society, PTA, and the Garden Club.
She had a flare for decorating, always creating a lovely home for her family. Thanksgiving dinners were often hosted by Mary and her husband for a then large family with beautiful table settings and amazing food. Mary loved to travel and often went on cross-county trips with her sister, niece and husband. The family traveled frequently to the east coast, Florida, Bahamas, west coast, and Canada.
After the loss of her two younger sisters Mary returned to work at the Strouss Department Store (now Macy’s). She retired from her sales position in 1987. After retirement she became interested in completing large colorful puzzles and getting them framed.
Mary moved to Fountain Hills in May 2009 to be closer to her daughters.
She was active at the Fountain Hills Community Center playing both Canasta and Bingo. She also enjoyed casino hopping with the family.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father, Peter and Katherine; two younger sisters, Marge and Kay; her adopted daughter/niece, Connie; and beloved husband, Alfred (Al). Mary is survived by Karen C. Whalen-Bayne, daughter; Robert M. Bayne, son-in-law and many nieces and nephews as well as close cousins.
Mary bravely battled dementia these past seven years and somehow maintained her humor and kind heart through it all. Mary will be remembered by many for her beauty, sweetness, laughter and devotion to her faith and family.
A memorial service was held at Messinger Mortuary in Fountain Hills on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Mary’s remains will be flown back to Youngstown, Ohio, to be buried next to her husband. Visitation hours at McCauley Funeral home, 239 Broadway, Youngstown were Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. There is a mass of remembrance at 11 a.m. at St. Edwards Church, 240 Tod Lane, on Wednesday, Oct. 2.