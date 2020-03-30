Marvin Franklin

Marvin was born as one of six children and raised in Jackson, Miss. from the union of William Mason Franklin and Beulah Holmes Franklin. The Franklin household was characterized by an emphasis on religion and education. The family was a devout Baptist Christian household.
Marvin graduated from Jim Hill High School as a member of the class of 1961 and the Tigers’ All State champion football team. The team was coached by Marvin’s brother, Earnest Franklin.
Marvin received his Bachelor’s degree in finance from Roosevelt University in Chicago, Ill. He also attended The Executive MBA Program at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.
He started his career in Chicago with Swift and Company and later took a position with Esmark, Inc., also located in Chicago. In 1982, Marvin accepted a position with Anheuser Busch Companies in St. Louis, Mo., as manager of treasury operations and moved his young family from Chicago to St. Louis. He retired in 2004 as director of treasury management. In this position, Marvin’s responsibilities significantly increased. The position was very challenging and gave him an opportunity to collaborate on many significant business projects which required traveling to many European and Asian countries.
In 1999, while speaking at a Financial Banking Conference in Atlanta, a colleague introduced him to his wife, MaryAnn. They were married six months later and lived a commuter marriage arrangement for three years. MaryAnn relocated to Saint Louis.
The couple decided they wanted a different lifestyle, which included traveling. So, retiring early they began a cross-country visit to see the major cities in the U.S.A. and Latin America. After these visits, they settled on the beautiful city of Boulder, Colo. The city was perfect for its active lifestyle, cultural, and athletic activities.
Marvin immediately became involved with The University of Colorado’s (CU) football program. He had a good relationship with the CU Athletic Department and engaged with several members of the football team. He also became an avid fan of the Denver Broncos. Marvin and MaryAnn traveled to many cities with the CU Buffalos and the Denver Broncos teams.
Marvin and MaryAnn have a blended family of five children, Fredrick (Seattle, Wash.), Abdul (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Samuel (Atlanta, Ga.), Jennifer (Denver, Colo.), and Christopher (Miami, Fla.). Marvin has two grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Robert of Portland, Ore. and Daniele (Gustavo) of Remscheid, Germany. Daniele and Gustavo are the proud parents of great granddaughter, Alicia Sophia.
Marvin is also survived by his sister, Delores Franklin of Mississippi; sister-in-law, Jerri Hopkins (Lonnie) of Mississippi, and many nieces and nephews along with their families.
Marvin endured his chronic illness since he was a youth. He was always blessed with good medical care and would like to especially thank his medical team at The Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. Marvin found much love and support in Fountain Hills from his church, First Baptist Church, and the many First Baptist Church families. His neighbors and friends, Gerrard and Ann Beceglia, were so kind and generous.
MaryAnn has been such a loving and devoted wife. Her love and emotional support made many months on Earth easy to endure. “I will always love you sweetheart and will be praying for you.”