Martin R. “Marty” Chapman, 81, of Grand Island, Neb., formerly of Fountain Hills, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
A celebration of Martin’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island, led by Dan Naranjo.
Marty was born July 15, 1938 in Cherokee, Iowa, the son of Harry and Lucille (Mosier) Chapman. He graduated from Meriden High School and Morningside College before enlisting in the Marine Reserves. As a young man Marty was active in Golden Gloves Boxing in the Sioux City area. Marty spent his professional years as a certified public accountant in Iowa and Nebraska.
In December of 1965, Marty married Linda Crawley and together they raised four daughters. The Chapman home was busy, active, and always entertaining. Later Marty met Donna Petzoldt (Dunn) and they were married in 2001. The couple loved to travel, taking several trips to Hawaii, Florida and California until retiring in Fountain Hills in 2016. Marty and Donna were members of the Saddle Club and Riverside Country Club while living in Grand Island. Marty was also a member of the American Legion.
Marty’s memory will be cherished by his children, Lisa Chapman (Philip Gabriel) of Los Angeles, Calif., Jennifer (Matt) McGowan of Coralville, Iowa, Amy (Brad) Dunagan of Valley Park, Mo. and Anne Chapman-Biegger (John Biegger) of Lake Stevens, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Heather, Michael, Caitlin, Austin, Paul ,Ethan, Samantha and Sarah as well as three great-grandchildren, Lenore, Lorelei and Hunter.
Also important in his life were his stepson, Terry Luft of Lincoln, Neb. and family; brother, David (Ruth) Chapman of Minn.; and sisters, Sharon Turpin of Arizona and Judy Chapman who resides in Ireland.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna in 2018; his parents; and stepdaughter, Kerry Luft. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online remembrances may be left at giallfaiths.com.