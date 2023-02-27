Devoted husband, dad and golfer, Martin Heger, 78 died early on Sunday morning, Feb. 19, 2023, at his Fountain Hills home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 19, 1945, in Detroit, Mich., to Herbert and Elaine Heger. A major sports fan, he spent his free time playing, coaching or watching his favorites: hockey, baseball, football and basketball. He lettered in basketball at Denby High School in Detroit and played guard for his fraternity, Lamba Chi Alpha, at Ferris State University. After his graduation in 1967 from Ferris State with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management, Marty worked for Ford Motor Company as a foreman in their management trainee program.
From there he launched his career in banking, working in various departments at National Bank of Detroit (NBD) until 1980, when he made a pivotal choice to work for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBI). He was hired to open a check processing center in Southfield, Mich., but by 1984 he was named executive vice president of operations for the entire company.
After relocating his family and getting involved in a startup Lutheran church, Marty made Indianapolis his new home and flourished. He was promoted to president and CEO of the FHLBI in 1992 until his retirement in 2006, and served on the Council of FHLB Presidents and the Pentegra Retirement Board.
Marty was a charismatic man who enjoyed the company of others. He played many rounds of golf with his friends in Michigan, Indiana and Arizona. He was a wine enthusiast, food connoisseur and would shimmy to music even in his hospital bed. He loved cruising around in his boat on Higgins Lake, Mich., and relaxing in his hot tub/pool in Firerock, but Marty's greatest love was his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Sharon Ann Mauck; daughter, Christina Ryan (Robert); sons, Martin Heger Jr (Vicky), David Heger (Kristin), and Matthew Heger (Annie); nine incredible grandchildren; sister, Margaret Erwin (Jim) and preceded in death by brother, Mark Heger.
A gathering will be held on Saturday, March 4, with a visitation at 3 p.m. followed by a service at 4 p.m. located at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd.,
Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
Arrangements in Michigan to follow.