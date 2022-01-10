Martin Joseph Wojtysiak III, beloved husband, dad and grandpa, who raised five great kids; Marty IV, Randy, Scott, Bruce and Donna; and one stepdaughter, Casey Woollard.
Grandkids are Crissy, Megan, Ty, Alex, Nick, Amy, Betsy Brenna, Ellen, Annie, Marisa and Mario. Great grandkids are Aurora and Sawyer.
Marty was a self-employed plastics manufacturer in Arizona and Illinois, Piper Plastics. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from Oct. 1, 1960, to Nov. 30, 1962.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Deborah.
Marty’s family will have a private military ceremony in San Diego.