Marlene Weeks

Marlene M. Weeks, the oldest surviving member of the Uebelacker and Crane families, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2021 at her home in Fountain Hills. She was 88.
Marlene grew up in Eastchester, N.Y., and attended Immaculate Conception School in Tuckahoe, N.Y., later graduating from Eastchester High School. Marlene was proud to tell her children that she attended school at a church that her grandfather, Michael Crane, helped raise the funds to erect. Her parents, Oscar and Lillian, were each one of 12 children, so Marlene grew up with a deep-seated love of family, which she nurtured all of her life and instilled in her children.
At the end of WWII, Marlene attended the wedding of her cousin, Robert Uebelacker, where she met Robert Weeks of Port Chester, N.Y., who had served in the Navy with “Uebe.” Marlene and Robert later married and had five children together; Lea Gascoyne (Gary), who predeceased Marlene in 2014, Gregory, who lives in New York, Lynda Fennell (Mike) who lives in New York, Cathy Devine (Patrick) who lives in Arizona and Mary Inoue (Kazuyuki) who lives in Arizona. One granddaughter predeceased Marlene and she is also survived by 13 grandchildren, two of which also served in the military, 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way, two nieces, and numerous cousins.
Marlene was a New York Telephone retiree after a long career. After Bob passed in 2007, Marlene befriended a fellow church member, Donald Moose, an ex-brother and retired captain in the Sheriff's Office. The two became spiritual friends and spent many hours a day in devotion to our Lord through prayer and chaplets of Divine Mercy.
Marlene will be remembered for her devotion to God and family, a fierce independence and a great sense of humor. She is greatly missed and loved by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Hospice of the Valley.