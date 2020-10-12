Feb. 21, 1945 -Oct. 7, 2020
Marlene Shaw, sister and friend, was a 30-year resident of Fountain Hills and died in the early morning hours of Oct. 7, 2020. She was 75, going on 18. Marlene was fun, funny and loved by all who knew her. She bravely fought Alzheimer’s Disease the past six years, including participating in a clinical trial at Banner Medical Center in Phoenix.
With four daughters in the Shaw family, one of the girls had to be the boy, so Marlene took on that role, enjoying raising 4-H cattle for showing at the Butler County Fair in Iowa, and hunting with her dad every autumn. She also enjoyed all kinds of sports activities.
The Shaws lived in New Hartford, Iowa, during Marlene’s young life, and she graduated from New Hartford High School. Her high school friends remember her as the classmate who always enjoyed having fun--which got her into trouble more than once. She attended Drake University in Des Moines, where she met and married Ron Diddy. They had two boys, Eric and Matthew.
Marlene’s brilliant mind led her to early computer training, and she was instrumental in building the first computer system at John Deere Company in Waterloo, Iowa. Her career continued to be in computer software until she moved to Fountain Hills where she worked in real estate 25 years.
She recently moved to Denver to be close to her son, Matthew, daughter-in-law, Kristin, and grandson, Miles. In early September this year, they all moved to Barbados where she died.
She is survived by Matthew, Kristin and Miles. Her eldest son, Eric, tragically died in a fall in upstate New York in 2004. Marlene is also survived by Eric’s wife, Shawn, and their daughter, Merrill May (named after her great-grandpa and Marlene). Preceding her in death were her parents Merrill and Evelyn (Good) Shaw.
Her three sisters, Jeannine, Sharon (Jo) and Pat also survive her and lovingly write this tribute.