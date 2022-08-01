Marlene Joyce Harwell

After two years of courageously fighting pancreatic cancer, Marlene Harwell passed away on July 19, 2022. Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Glen Harwell; her son, Dustin Harwell; her daughter, Megan Fry; her son-in-law, Daren Fry (P.S. the best son-in-law ever); her grandson, Quinn Byus who made our world so much happier; her sister, Gayle Strickland and her brother, Dr. Donald Fones.
She loved going to the dog park with her goldendoodle, Cooper. She wanted her friends and family to know that she will miss them. Marlene was strong, a bright light in this world. Her kindness, generosity, sense of humor, empathy and integrity will be missed every day. We love you so much and we will see you in Heaven. You made this world a better place.
If you want to honor Marlene, please be kind to a struggling person or animal.
The family will spread her ashes in her favorite place.