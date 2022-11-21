The family of Marlene G. Johnson will have a memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m.
The church is located at 13770 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
The family of Marlene G. Johnson will have a memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m.
The church is located at 13770 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.