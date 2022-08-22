Marlene Gail Johnson, 73, of Rockville, Ind., passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in her residence. She was born Aug. 10, 1949, in Oak Park, Ill., to the late Charles Bartels and Pearle Hlinsky Bartels.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, David Johnson, whom she married Aug. 10, 1969. Also surviving; children, Amy (Stephen) Kusmierz, Jodi (Steve) Clark and Carl (Kristen) Johnson; brother, Charles Bartels; seven grandchildren, Brianna, Lucas, Abigail, Elena, Juliana, Kyley and Carah. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Bartels.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and Fountain Hills Ladies Club in Fountain Hills and Ladies of the Lake in Rockville. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and grandchildren, traveling and boating.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials, should friends so desire, may be made to the Parke County Public Library, 106 N. Market St., Rockville, IN 47872 in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Gooch Funeral Home, Rockville. Online condolences may be shared at goochfuneralhome.com.