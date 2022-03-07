Mark Patrick Gridley, 69, of Fountain Hills passed away on Jan. 12, 2022, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.
Mark was born in Fort Benning, Ga., on Nov. 10, 1952, to Jack and Fay Gridley. He grew up in Michigan and attended the University of Northern Michigan majoring in education.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Stacy Gridley (Eiken), and their sons Joshua and Dustin; and his sisters, Gail Oliphant and Kimlynn Marsden. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fay and Jack Gridley.
Mark was one of the first firemen for Fountain Hills and Rio Verde. He opened a sign shop, was a pressman at Gridleys of Fountain Hills, owned CSI Printing and Data Doctors in Colorado Springs. He also had a number of sales jobs in Fountain Hills over the years.
Mark was active in Boy Scouts of America and received the high achievement of Eagle Scout. He was also a Cub Scout leader. He loved watching his sons play hockey throughout their school years. He was a talented woodworker, enjoyed hunting, cooking and baking bread, his vegetable garden and his pets. His favorite pastime was sitting on his patio watching the birds and other wildlife in Arizona.
A special thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care.