Mark Ferguson

The world recently suffered the loss of a master craftsman, nature enthusiast, history aficionado, patriot and all-around friend and family man when Mark E. Ferguson suddenly passed away at the far-too-early age of 63. Cause of death unknown – working too hard a likely candidate.
We bid farewell to a man who loved to create beauty and order in his surroundings. Whether babying his plants or completing a project either for his home or for that of a friend, Mark loved to work with his strong, skilled hands. One could see the wheels turning in his head when he eyed up or heard about a new undertaking. He often displayed his love for others through acts of service. He enjoyed camping, and he regularly explored the bounty of Arizona, California, Colorado and Utah; though born in Illinois, his heart proudly beat for the American West.
Mark is survived by his wife of nearly 43 years, his loving companion, Lee Ann; by his adoring – and adorable – mother, Violet (Mark’s father Joseph, Violet’s husband, passed in 2004); by beautiful daughters, Melisa Schrage and Lindsay Zingg; by fortunate sons-in-law, JP Schrage and Adam Zingg; by vibrant grandchildren, Jack and Mark Schrage, Luke and Serenna Zingg; by sisters, Georgiana (Gary) Vann and Maureen Migacz; by brothers, Dennis (Darlene) and Joe (Nancy); by sisters-in-law, Debra (Chuck) Legge and Maria (Nick) Nejadeh; by numerous nephews, nieces, work and personal friends.
Mark is to be greeted promptly into his new life by fellow carpenter, history-geek, gardener, nature-lover, foreman and friend, Jesus Christ, hailing from Nazareth in Galilee; life here abruptly cut short for Mark, as the workers are few, but doubtless reassigned to many exciting new projects with a firmly established organization that offers a jaw-dropping, fully-funded, AAA-rated, defined-benefit pension.
Mark, we so deeply wish that you had remained with us longer. Thank you, though, for offering your boyish smile, your wry humor, your able assistance and love, and all the memories that will not soon fade. For our part, we pine in vain for an encore; but God has called you home to His service, and so we can only offer thanks for having had the chance to have walked alongside you for a season.