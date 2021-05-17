Mark Emanuel Tosetto, 59, of Fountain Hills passed away on May 7. Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle and faithful friend.
Mark was born in New York, N.Y., on Nov. 4, 1961 and lived in Old Bridge, N.J., until the age of 28, when he moved Fountain Hills, Ariz.
In 1996 he graduated from CAD Institute with a Bachelor of Applied Sciences in CAD Technology. Mark worked as an account executive at Insight Enterprises and was a member of the Chairman’s Club.
Mark was an active member as SAL (Sons of American Legion) and a former Commander of SAL, Post 58.
Mark is survived by his brother, Darren; sister-in-law, Nell; sister, Tara; brother-in-law, Robert, and five nieces, Kerry, Molly, Shannon, Clare, and Colleen.
Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Mary and father, Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Sons of the American Legion Post 58. Arrangements are being handled by Messinger Mortuary – Fountain Hills.
A visitation and scripture service was held for Mark on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Messinger Mortuary – Fountain Hills, and a Funeral Mass was at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Thursday, May 13, 2021.