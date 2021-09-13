Mark Bercel, 61, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2021. Mark was born July 4, 1960, in Mt. Clemens, Mich. Mark, like his late father, was known for having a heart of gold and giving all that he could to help people and animals alike.
Mark married his wife, Theresa in 1992, and they shared 29 years of marriage together, blessed with daughters, Dr. Tristyn Bercel and Misty. His family and daughters were the most important people in Mark’s life, and he worked hard to care for everyone in his family.
Mark, along with his late father and his brother, were among the most respected builders in Arizona, known for their integrity, professionalism, and master craftmanship. When he wasn’t hard at work, Mark loved going bass fishing, playing hockey, and drinking Heineken beer while listening to rock-n-roll music. He also enjoyed visiting the beach with his wife, daughter Dr. Tristyn, and her dogs to eat fried shrimp while visiting the Florida Gulf Coast. Mark made friends and was well known everywhere he went from coast to coast, always being able to share interesting facts or a good joke to make you smile.
Mark is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughters, Dr. Tristyn Bercel and Misty; and grandchildren, Bryan and Mariah. He is also survived by his mother, Rose; his brother, John (Sandy); and sisters Mary Jane (Philip), Rose (Tom), and AnneMarie (Dave), along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John.
Mark will live on through the actions of those he touched, and we will always carry his love, memory, and sense of humor in our hearts. He, and the famous steaks that he loved to grill for everyone, will forever be missed.
There will be a celebration of Mark’s life at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 and a celebration dinner following at Flapjack’s, 16758 E. Glenbrook Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.