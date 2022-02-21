Marjorie Hill, age 96, of Fountain Hills, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. A funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at the First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. A burial will be held at a later date in Fairhaven Memorial Park Cemetery in Santa Ana, Calif.
