Marjorie Ann Zoborowski

Marjorie “Marge” Ann Zoborowski, 84, of Fountain Hills, formerly of Wausau, Wis., died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family after a short battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
She was born Oct. 17, 1936 in Wausau, daughter of the late Archie and Margaret (Goyette) Towle. On Aug. 27, 1960, she married Myron “Mike” Zoborowski at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. They raised their family in Wausau and also lived in Alabama and Tennessee for a short period before returning to Wausau. They retired in Fountain Hills.
She worked as a secretary at the former Wausau Papers, Oscar Mayer in Madison and Wausau Accounting Systems. She had a bachelor’s degree in Social Work from UW-Stevens Point.
Marge enjoyed playing cards and Mah Jongg and also played tennis, pickleball and golf. Marge enjoyed hiking in Arizona and spending time with her dog, Kelly.
Survivors include her husband, Myron, Fountain Hills; three children, Joan (Boyd) Roloff of Trevor, Wis., Joseph (Holly) Zoborowski of White Bear Lake, Minn., and Jean (Bob) Lois of Burlington, Wis.; grandchildren, Zach, Aaron, and Rosa Roloff, Jay (Lauren), Katie, and Emily Zoborowski, Benjamin, Hannah, and Samuel Lois; one sister, Lyn (Ken) Kowalski; many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Marie Schuette, Larry Towle, Patricia Nancy Towle, Benjamin Towle, Archie Towle, and brother-in-law, Ernie Zoborowski.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to your favorite animal organization.
