Marjorie A. Smith

Maggie (also known as Margie) was born in Aitkin, Minn., on Aug. 6, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband, Moylan Smith, a WWII B17 pilot who flew 32 missions over Germany. Mo died on Nov. 9, 2015, at the age of 97.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Hazel Twistol, and six sisters, Beverly (Ralph) of Sisseton, S.D., Betty (Swetco) of Glendora, Calif., Yvonne (Howard) of Crystal, Minn., Jeanne (Don) of Richfield, Minn., Mary (Buzz) of Maple Grove, Minn., and Karen of Cloquet, Minn.; and a brother, Theodore Alan of Blane, Minn. She is survived by her stepson, Cliff; stepdaughter, Linda; many nieces and nephews and step-grandchildren.
Margie was happy growing up in this large family of seven girls and only one boy. Her father would often jokingly tell people that he had seven daughters and each one had a brother. Margie graduated from McGregor High in 1949 and left her home the next week to begin employment. She worked at the Civil Service Department in St. Paul, Minn., before moving to Portland, Ore. Upon returning to Minnesota, she was employed by and attended the U of M. She again moved to the west and found herself at the firm of one of the leading architects in San Francisco.
She met her husband, Mo, at INA, where they both were employed in 1964. They married in 1968 and then moved to Fountain Hills, where they spent 40 wonderful years on Dull Knife Drive. They golfed, played tennis at Club Mirage and became charter members of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, where they sang in the choir – also spending time dancing at The Men’s Club. Maggie enjoyed belonging to the Fountain Hills Art League; completed many courses in art, interior decorating, computer and business; received her real estate license; and worked many years for Taliesin architects. Upon her death she was residing at Fountain View Village in Fountain Hills.
There will be no memorial service at this time. Memorial contributions may be sent to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills, Ariz.