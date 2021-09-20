Marilyn Yvonne Bertolini, age 86 of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 12, 2021. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt, and friend.
Marilyn was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in the Pullman section of Chicago, Ill., to Erminio Girardi and Esther Girardi (nee Trentin). She married her husband Joseph Bertolini on September 24, 1955, lived in the Pullman area until moving to South Holland, Ill. in 1968, then in 1982 to Fountain Hills where she lived the remainder of her life.
Marilyn spent most of her life as a loving homemaker and mother to her three children. After her children were grown, Marilyn spent two decades working as a clerical assistant and receptionist for Western Federal Gold and Silver. She also enjoyed traveling and visited many of the places on her bucket list. She will be remembered as a strong, caring, loving woman who was devoted to her family and friends. Marilyn was a devout Catholic, continuously active in her church, serving two terms as the president of the ladies’ Catholic group, the Daughters of Isabella.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 1997; father, Erminio Girardi in 1984 and mother, Esther Girardi in 2008.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Ronald (Hope) Bertolini, Lori (Craig) Hudson and Richard (Kathy) Bertolini as well as her sister, Elaine (Ken) Spinato; grandchildren, Sam (Allison) Hudson, Rebecca Hudson, Michael Hudson, Corey Bertolini, Shelby Bertolini, Tiger (Elena) Bertolini, Scout Bertolini, Cooper Bertolini, Jett Bertolini, Josh Bertolini, Angelica (Jose) Valenzuela, Caylen Ross and Joseph Ross, as well as eight great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A viewing will be held on Friday Oct. 1. from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Messinger Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills, AZ. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, (www.HOV.org).