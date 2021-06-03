Feb. 22, 1931 – May 23, 2021. Marie T. Juetten, 90, of Fountain Hills was born in Kingsford, Mich., and died peacefully at home on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Marie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Richard (Dick) Juetten Jr.; her seven children; 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Marie actively served her community throughout her life, volunteering in many different ways, too numerous to mention.
A funeral mass will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension Parish, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, followed by a reception at the church. Interment will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at a future date.