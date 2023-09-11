Marie Therese Kennedy, 80, of Fountain Hills, Ariz., passed away Sept. 2, 2023.
She was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Bronx, N.Y., to the late Richard Rother and Marguerite Pequignot. Marie graduated Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1960. She lived most of her adult life in New York raising her three daughters and working to care for others. Marie moved to Fountain Hills in 1994 with her partner John “Jack” Kennedy to be closer to family. She worked a few different jobs in the community. They married Oct. 26, 2001. Jack passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 5, 2004.
Marie loved to spend time with her daughters, grandchildren and friends. She was always laughing with a smile on her face. She was so outgoing and could make friends literally with anyone who crossed her path. Marie was a snowbird who would travel back and forth to New York to escape the brutal summers and live with her daughter and granddaughter in Putnam Valley, where she adopted her nickname “Gee.”
Marie loved to play games from 500 rummy to Words with Friends and Uno. She also enjoyed reading books, watching Netflix, visiting the casino, chatting with friends in Arizona or New York and going out to eat whether it be with family or friends. She was very involved with her Catholic faith and loved attending church. If you ask her friends, they will tell you that Marie was an angel and was brought into their lives for a reason!
Marie was diagnosed with stage four cancer in March of 2020. She fought hard the last few years undergoing treatment and ultimately decided to stop in October of 2021. She lived her life to the fullest and was surrounded by loved ones when she passed.
Marie is survived by her three daughters, Donna Salim, Debbie Rodakis and Jennifer Rubeo. Also, her five grandchildren, Alyssa and Johnny Rodakis, Shayan and Sherveen Salim and Hailey Kliegl; and one great grandchild, Rumi Salim.
In loving memory and honoring the life of Marie Kennedy a mass will be held at The Church of Ascension in Fountain Hills Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.
For those who can’t make the mass and knew Marie and would like to pay their respects, please donate to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her honor.