Marie E. (Demaso) Colton passed away on Dec. 1 at 81 years of age.
Born in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of James and Mary (Forgione) Demaso, was a graduate of Hyde Park High and afterwards Boston Clerical. She soon entered the workforce and would eventually hold a 40-year career as an office manager with the Local 4: Heavy Equipment Operators Union.
Marie loved life and never missed an opportunity to travel and explore everything life had to offer, taking pictures along the way to capture so many memories. Her warm and caring personality resulted in her making friends anywhere she went.
Married for over 25 years to Lawrence J. Colton, the couple remained in her hometown of Roslindale before moving to Hopkinton, Mass., where they have been for the last 15 years along with spending some winters in Fountain Hills, Ariz. Marie was active in the community and was a member of the Hopkinton Rotary Club and the Women’s Club. Marie was devoted to her family and her faith; she was a devout catholic and cherished spending time with all her family.
She also held a close-knit relationship with her group of friends from her first job at Woolworth’s. Meeting when still in their teens, this crew became known as the “Woolworth Girls,” and they kept a close relationship with each other for over 60 years. Marie also enjoyed skiing and was thrilled to have attended the1980 Lake Placid Olympics.
Marie will be lovingly remembered for her warm, caring and adventurous personality. To know her was to love her and she will be missed by everyone who had the benefit of having her in their life.
She is the beloved wife of Lawrence J. Colton of Hopkinton. Dear sister of James M. Demaso and his wife, Gail of Andover, Mass. Loving stepmother of Jonathan “Jon” Colton and his wife, Pamela of Kingston, Tenn. and their children, Amanda Colton of Chicago, Ill. and Matthew Colton of Kingston, Tenn. Cherished aunt of Nicole M. Garuti and her husband, Steven and their son, Maxell, all of West Newbury, Mass. and Kristina Fowler and her husband, Jaime and their son, Tucker, all of Scenery Hill, Pa. She is also lovingly survived by many cousins.
Funeral Services were held on Dec. 7 in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals in Revere, Mass. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, Mass. To send online condolences, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral arrangement entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere, Mass.