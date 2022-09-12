Marie DeLangis James, a 22-year resident of Fountain Hills, died peacefully Sept. 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 3, 1934, in Romulus, Mich., Marie was an exceptional woman known for her quick wit, easy smile and exceptional mastery of grammar and jigsaw puzzles. She had tremendous spirit, and her favorite red hats showed her style and flair. She was loved by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 10755 N. 124th Street, Scottsdale, with a reception and Celebration of Life immediately following in the church’s parish hall. Interment will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. In addition, a service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Michigan Memorial Cemetery, where Marie’s parents and a daughter are buried; followed by a Memorial Mass at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 18858 Huron River Dr., New Boston, Mich., at 4 p.m.
After graduating from St. Mary’s Academy in Monroe, Mich., Marie earned a BA degree in education from Mercy College of Detroit (now University of Detroit Mercy). She taught elementary school in Detroit and Seattle before moving with her family to Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., where she continued her teaching. Marie co-founded the nation’s first non-hospital-based dialysis clinic in Torrance, Calif. Later she studied law and worked in the legal profession for over 20 years.
In 2000, upon retiring from her law career, Marie moved to Fountain Hills to be near her youngest daughter and grandchildren. In 2005, Marie married retired Navy Captain Boe James. Marie and Boe were active in the local community as part of the Fountain Hills Republican Club, the VFW (where Marie loved working the Beer Garden at local fairs), the Homeowners Association, and the River of Time Museum (where among other things, she loved decorating, especially wreaths and trees for the Holiday Mart). Notably, Marie also participated in the several post-election ballot hand‑count audits.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Leona M. (nee LeBlanc) and Peter J. Glaab; daughter, Lynn Susan; husband, Philip A. DeLangis; brothers and sisters, John (Gloria), Gerald, Sister Patricia (IHM), Anita Woolley (Fred) and Ann Marie; and grandson, Ian Ferns. Marie is survived by husband, Captain Robert Boe James, USN ret; brothers and sister, Peter J. Glaab, Jr. (Judy), Susan Hengstebeck (Charles) and William Glaab (Jo Ann); as well as her seven children, Lisa Ferns (Edward), Denise Gianneotis (Panos), Edward (Barbara), Eric (Linda), Jon (Kathy), David (Sandra) and Suzanne Goulder (Jeffrey); and 12 grandchildren and two great‑granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 610 W. Elm Avenue, Monroe, MI 48162, in memory of Marie and her sister, Sister Patricia Glaab.