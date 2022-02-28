Marianne “Mimi” Salinger of Fountain Hills passed away on Feb. 8, 2022. She was born Nov. 28, 1940, in Pasadena, Calif. She is survived by her spouse, Robert Long; daughter, Tamara Manero; stepson, Jeffrey Long; stepdaughters Margaret Smith and Nancy Crim; seven grandchildren and one great grandson. Mimi was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Salinger and granddaughter Amanda Manero.
Mimi always had a love for pets, never being able to say no any time her daughters brought home a stray. She loved to play card games and taught Bridge to many of the residents in Fountain View Village. Her grandchildren have unforgettable memories of playing card games on pizza night. She was an avid reader who especially loved murder mysteries.
Mimi’s loved ones held a special place in her heart and her friends, once made, were for life. She effortlessly embraced conviviality and made all feel welcome with her kind and caring nature.
The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be made to the AZ Humane Society.