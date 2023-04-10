Beloved wife, mother and “grandmommy” Marian Louise Bowling resident of Fountain Hills peacefully went to be with our Lord Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Marian, 87, was born in Houston, Texas. Her young, spirited work ethic led her to the Houston Press while in high school, then on to Gulf Oil. Later she spent over 30 years in property management and residential real estate. Her clients became instant and lifelong friends, and she adored finding just the right place for them to call home.
She is survived by her dear, devoted husband of 67 years, Ret. Colonel Melvin Bowling Sr.; loving children, Pat Bowling, Melvin Bowling Jr., and Tracie Goldman; grandchildren, Casey Holcomb, Cary Holcomb, Christopher Bowling, Christina Christensen, Matthew Bowling, Natalie Goldman, Nicole Goldman; great grandchildren, Daniel Holcomb, Khaylee Paderon, Cooper Holcomb; and loving brother, Ross Doane.
Her biggest sources of joy in life were her family, friends, love of Texas, and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. Her sense of giving especially at Christmas time truly knew no bounds. Above all, celebrating the anniversary of marrying her one true love Melvin was always the most important to her. She was loved dearly by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.