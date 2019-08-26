Margie D. Lee Slater was called home Aug. 23, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1933 in Oklahoma City, Okla. to Dean and Marguerite Fleshman. Margie grew up attending Linwood Methodist Church in Oklahoma City.
In 1949, she married Dan Lee and established a home in Oklahoma City where they went on to raise five children. While in Oklahoma City, Margie was a receptionist at Sunbeam Family Services and Fleshman’s Inc. In 1988, Margie lost her husband, Dan.
In 1996, she remarried Retired US Army Colonel Paul Slater of Fountain Hills where they resided until Paul’s death in 2009. After Paul’s death, Margie continued to live in Fountain Hills where she spent her time volunteering for several local organizations and participating in numerous bridge clubs and bible studies.
Margie had a love of cooking, entertaining, decorating, and socializing with family and friends. She was known for her elaborate parties and holiday gatherings. Due to failing health, Margie returned home to Oklahoma City in January 2019.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Marguerite Fleshman; brother, Donald Fleshman; husbands, Dan Lee and Paul Slater; and sons, Larry Lee and Steven Lee. She is survived by her sister, Carole Johnson and her husband, Earl; daughter, Jackie Legg and her husband, Jack; daughter-in-law, De Lee; sons, Howard Lee and his wife, Diane, and Stanly Lee; grandchildren, Shannon Thompson, Maureen Taylor, Josh Lee, Jennifer Lee, Justin Lee, Jerrod Lee, David Lee, Jessica Lee, and Sam Lee and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Paul Slater Jr. and his wife, Martha of Arizona, Jim and Andrea Slater of Oklahoma, Priscilla and Wade Pond of Arizona, Jeff Slater, and Greg and Marci Slater of Arizona; 10 step grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Margie’s family would like to thank Village on the Park and Golden Age Home Health Care for all of their support in making Margie’s move back to Oklahoma City a smooth transition.
Services are Thursday Aug. 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Vondel L. Smiths Mortuary, 6934 South Western, Oklahoma City, OK 73159.