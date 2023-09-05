Margaret Wreigard passed away peacefully on Aug. 25 at East Shea Senior Facility in Scottsdale. Margaret Anna Svensson was born in a small town in Sweden on March 6, 1924. She was part of a large family of nine children. Her parents owned a farm and Margaret prided herself as being able to keep up with her six brothers. She especially enjoyed spending time in the woods picking blueberries and mushrooms. Her home was a traditional Swedish farm where children attended a one-room schoolhouse and Margaret walked many miles to school every day.
In 1947 Margaret married Allan Wreigard, who she met in a local town. They continued to meet and shared their love for dancing. In 1953 Allan and Margaret emigrated to the United States along with their three young daughters and settled in Minnesota, where Allan accepted a job as a research chemist for 3M. He stayed at 3M for over 30 years. Margaret joined Allan at 3M as a research assistant some years later and was employed for 15 years.
Both Margaret and Allan were active in the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis and became members of the Swedish Folk Dance Club. It became a wonderful part of their lives. Along with folk dancing, Margaret’s hobbies included needlepoint, doing jigsaw puzzles, reading and cooking and baking. She was famous for her delicious Swedish meatballs and pepakakka - Swedish ginger cookies, - which were a big part of Christmas smorgasbord dinners.
Margaret and Allan’s favorite place was their lake home in Northern Minnesota. They spent many happy hours with family members and especially loved fishing. In 1993 they moved to Sun City West, Ariz., and became snowbirds. They loved their winter home and outdoor activities like swimming and hiking. After Allan’s death in 2008, Margaret moved to Fountain View Village in Fountain Hills. She and her daughter walked together around the Fountain up until Margaret turned 96! Margaret was known for her friendliness and gift of gab by the residents of Fountain View Village. In 2021 she moved to East Shea Retirement home Scottsdale and is remembered by the staff for her kindness and sense of humor.
Margaret is survived by daughters Chris Clemens, Fountain Hills; Eva Wreigard, New York City and Monica Brooks, Reno, Nev. Also, five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Fountain Hills in March on or near March 6, which would have been her 100th birthday, for immediate family.