Margaret Soule LaFever, a long-time resident of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2021.
Margaret was born on June 12, 1929, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Her parents, Malcolm Soule and Alma Dengler Soule, encouraged Margaret’s love of learning, unfailing curiosity and enthusiasm for travel. She graduated from Vassar College in 1950 and earned her Master’s degree in education from Yale University in 1953. That same year, Margaret married Richard Alan LaFever in Ann Arbor. She then began a 35-year teaching career in the Birmingham Michigan public school system.
After retiring in 1990, Margaret and Richard moved to Fountain Hills. Never one to slow down, Margaret joined a bowling league, a bible study group and a bridge club. She also volunteered at the Fountain Hills Public Library where her hard work and dedication led to her being offered a permanent employee position. Years later, after retiring for a second time, she continued to volunteer in the Used Book Store at the library. Many in the community will surely remember her smiling face as they entered the library on most Saturday afternoons.
Margaret’s devotion to her faith was a guiding light in her life. She became one of the founding members of The Church of the Atonement in Fountain Hills. She never missed a church-sponsored event or Sunday service unless she was traveling. The church Sacristy was recently dedicated in her honor.
Margaret’s husband, Richard, predeceased her in 2000. She is survived by her two daughters, Mary MacWilliams, her husband Keith, Laura Armour, her husband John, and their families which include four grandchildren, David, Douglas, Rebecca and Caroline, and two great-grandsons, Walker and Pierce. She is also survived by her nephew, Wade LeMar.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any donations should be sent to:
The Church of the Atonement, 11002 North Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.