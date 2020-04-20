Margaret “Peggy” Kennel, age 89, died on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. A devout Catholic, she found great comfort knowing she would “be free” on the same day as Christ.
There are countless words to describe this loving mother, doting grandmother, strong and independent daughter, beautiful but modest sister, genuine and unpretentious friend, gentle and considerate nurse. Plain and simple, she was the salt of the earth.
She loved and was loved by people regardless of their age, color or creed. Peggy’s gregarious nature supported her gift for storytelling. She could keep an audience with numerous tales and provide endless entertainment with the comedic spin she’d put on any situation.
She had a love for learning and teaching, an appreciation for classical music and literature, a dislike for speaking ill of others and kept her distance from social climbers and “busy bodies.” While so apparent to others, she was always surprised at how much she was loved, admired and respected. Whether it was the grocery store clerk or the Bishop, she loved people and people loved her.
Margaret Ellen McCarren was born in her home on Aug. 19, 1930 in Bronx, N.Y. A third child born to John J. and Margaret McCarren, she grew up in a “cold water flat” in the depths of the great depression. She’d recall waking up from the weight of all the coats placed upon her to keep her warm. True to her story telling roots, Margaret would keep the attention of her two older siblings while giving “confirmation speeches” (aka telling stories) from her crib. An early attempt at independence, Margaret at the age of five ran away from home. She didn’t venture too far as she was not allowed to cross the street!
As a young child she attended public schools in Queens, N.Y. After high school, despite the discouragement of her parents this determined gal pursued nursing school. Her parents paid her first tuition bill figuring her schooling wouldn’t go beyond the first semester. However, to their surprise she graduated from St. Catherine’s Hospital, School of Nursing Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1951. During a time when young women were encouraged to find a husband and raise a family, Peggy pursued an education, a career and traveling abroad.
After nursing school she attended Hunter public college. She went on to work at St. Catherine’s and Long Island College Hospitals both in Brooklyn. She practiced in various roles but was most at home in the labor and delivery department. Not surprising with her love for people bedside care was where she excelled and felt most rewarded. While her siblings and friends raised their families, Peg followed her heart and desire to travel. She and her best friend Dr. Dolores Paganelli traveled through Europe. They visited the pyramids of Egypt and rode upon camels. While in Holland she purchased her first new car, a VW Squareback.
In 1966 she married her long time on/off boyfriend, George William “Bill” Kennel. At 36 years old and with no time to waste she was pregnant after three months of marriage. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary with the golden child James Tobin. Sadly in 1970 Peggy lost her second child, “Pegs” a full term pregnancy stillborn. In 1972 she finally got her girl, Suzanne Sevoz.
Peggy continued working after having children. While raising her young family she worked in the private office of her best friend and obstetrician. In 1976 the family moved from Queens to White Plains, N.Y. Peggy worked in Queens on a part time basis until Dr. Paganelli retired in 1986. At that point, she returned to hospital nursing. Initially working in the O.R. she found the lack of patient interaction trying and was quick to take the first position available in labor and delivery. With her unassuming nature, she was shocked at the number of nurses, physicians and hospital staff that attended her retirement dinner in 1996.
In 1997 she and Bill moved to southern New Jersey. As a retiree she kept busy volunteering at a hospital thrift shop, exploring Jersey’s farm country, traveling, crafting, writing her memoirs and commuting back and forth to New York to visit her son’s growing family. Peggy and Bill made their final move to Fountain Hills in 2012 in order to be closer to their daughter and soon to be born granddaughter.
Enjoyment of the desert lifestyle together fell short when Bill’s dementia and healthcare needs necessitated around the clock care. Luckily he had a full-time nurse! Peggy, at 82 years of age, cared for her Bill at home for a year before it became too much for her. Bill later was cared for in an assisted living facility that Peggy faithfully visited daily. After his passing in 2017 Peggy spent her widowed years entertaining visiting guests and traveling to see family and friends. Trips to New York, North Carolina, Florida and California were spent in conversation and storytelling with those she loved most. This strong and independent woman, before that even was “a thing” lived in her own home until her last month of life.
Peggy is survived by her children and grandchildren, James (Maureen), Liam and Jack (Mamaroneck, N.Y.) and Suzanne (John Nobile), Abigail (Fountain Hills); numerous nieces, three nephews and many friends.
Margaret was the last living of her siblings and remained a touchstone to a former generation for many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death and joyfully reunited in heaven with stillborn Pegs; husband; George William; her parents; siblings, Jack (Gloria), Alice (Jack), Edward (Judy); her nieces Lori and Ginny as well as countless friends, namely Dolores.
On Good Friday we lost and heaven gained a very special soul. Services and celebrations of life in both Arizona and New York will be scheduled at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.