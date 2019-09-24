Margaret JoAnne Phillips passed on, angels guiding her path, on the evening of Sept. 11, 2019 at 85 years of age. We say good-bye to a very special woman with a sweet heart. Quick of wit and often unfiltered, JoAnne could make anyone laugh and those who were blessed with her friendship knew it was for life. Her effervescent personality and energy attracted and touched countless people. While many individuals will pass through our lives, only a few ever touch our hearts; JoAnne was among those special few.
Born in Creola, Ohio on May 31, 1934 to Thomas and Helen Johnston, JoAnne was the third of four children. After growing up in a largely agricultural area of Ohio, JoAnne attended The Ohio State University in Columbus as a young woman. She would go on to meet her future husband, John Phillips, at the 4-H Club in Vinton County. JoAnne and John were married on April 2, 1955 and immediately moved to Norfolk, Neb. where John took employment with Ralston Purina. They eventually settled down in St. Louis, the city in which JoAnne’s three children were born and JoAnne worked modeling shoes for the Brown Shoe Company.
After 10 years in St. Louis, the family moved to Bucks County, Pennsylvania where JoAnne worked in accounting for the county. Over the years, JoAnne found joy in renovating a 200-year-old farm house in the township of Bedminster. Margaret JoAnne infused creative life into her work, refinishing furniture, sewing, knitting, gardening, and building a reputation as an incredible baker. After retirement, John and JoAnne moved part-time to Dover, Ohio, and Fountain Hills, before settling full-time in Fountain Hills in 2009.
JoAnne was sharp – a competitive bridge player, an avid reader, and an active member in Tops, Red Hat, Friends of the Hills, VFW, the Fountain Hills Theater, and Bible study. She was a member of St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church in Scottsdale, where she served in ministries including Needlecraft for Needs, among others over the years.
She is survived by son Mark V. (Kathy) Phillips, (Ariz.) and daughter Lisa V. (Bill) MacNamara, (Fla.); she is predeceased by husband John C. Phillips and son Matthew J. Phillips. Her grandchildren include Katelin (Eric) Barrett, (Calif.); Elizabeth MacNamara, (Ore.); Daniel Phillips, (Minn.); and Charles MacNamara, (N.Y.C.). Additionally, she is survived by her siblings and their families: Patricia Ward, Thomas (Brigitta) Johnston Jr., and Ellen (Ken) Prater in Ohio.
A celebration of JoAnne’s life will be held at St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church 12990 E. Shea Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85259 on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m.
A service for Friends from Pennsylvania will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church 2631 Durham Road Buckingham, Pa. 18912 on Nov. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Heritage Conservancy of Bucks County PA. https://heritageconservancy.org or East Valley Hospice at evhospice.com/faqs