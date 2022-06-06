Marcia Rabaiotti

Marcia (Kohut) Rabaiotti, 67, of Fountain Hills left this physical world on April 20, 2022. Born in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Stephen Kohut and Isabella (Petisce) Kohut. She is survived by her beloved partner, Robert Platt.
Marcia was the proud and loving mother of Shayna Rabaiotti, of Phoenix, Ariz.
Marcia was a graduate of North Providence High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. The majority of Marcia's career was in insurance sales. She belonged to various business organizations such as the Providence Chamber of Commerce and Business Network International. She was a natural networker.
“Marsh” was a vibrant woman who will be remembered for her zest for life and the ability to brighten up any room. She had an incredible sense of humor and a joyous laughter. Marcia was a truly altruistic person who was always there for her family and friends. She lived by the motto that other people were “just friends that she hadn’t met yet.” She always had a positive outlook on life no matter what challenges or obstacles were thrown her way. She was truly one of a kind. She enjoyed cooking, baking (especially Christmas cookies), shopping, dancing, gardening and travel.
Marcia will be deeply missed by her dear friends and devoted family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcia’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix AZ 85014 or hov.org/donate/donate-now/.
A celebration of Life was private.