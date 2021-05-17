Marcia Joan Clark, age 80, of Grand Blanc and formerly of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and went to her heavenly home on May 8, 2021.
Born in Detroit, Mich., she was the only child of Samuel and Minnie Pivar. She graduated from Ernest W. Seaholm High School in Birmingham, Mich., in 1959 and graduated from Shapero School of Nursing in 1977. She was an LPN Staff Nurse for the William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.
In 1980, she married Frank Clark, and together they moved to Fountain Hills in 1985 where they enjoyed a long retirement. Marcia will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her sense of humor, and her ability to sniff out a good bargain. She joins her husband, Frank, in heaven who preceded her in death in 2012, together they enjoyed 32 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Tracey) McCullough, Kathy (Brian) Robbins, and Daniel McCullough. She is the loving grandmother to Connor McCullough, Carson McCullough, Jillian Robbins, Logan (Danielle) Robbins, Madelyn Robbins, Chelsea (William) Palchak, Tyler McCullough, Kayla Braun-McCullough, Chris (Stephanie) Clark; and cherished by her eight great grandchildren.
A chapel service for family will be held at Acacia Park Cemetery in Beverly Hills, Mich., on June 4 at 3 p.m., followed by a graveside burial. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.