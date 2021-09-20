Lynne Mott, 81, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 14, 2021. The youngest of three children, Lynne was born on March 12, 1940, in Upland, Calif.
Lynne grew up on a dairy farm in Chino, Calif., and graduated from San Jose State University. She began her career as a teacher but later worked in sales and marketing for General Electric, where she met her loving husband of 44 years, Gary.
Lynne and Gary have been active members of the Fountain Hills community for over 15 years but also spent much of their time travelling the world together. As members of FireRock Country Club they became avid golfers and developed wonderful friendships.
Lynne loved all animals but particularly dogs, cats and hummingbirds. She gave of her time freely to the Fearless Kitty Rescue as well as giving back to the community by volunteering at the Senior Center. Lynne was elegant, graceful and a charming conversationalist.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; his daughter, Kristin; his son, Randy and his family (Traci, Carissa and Courtney); and her daughters, Tami (Robert, Austin and Dylan) and Tahnee (Dan, Chase and Kyle).
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary. Anyone in need of transportation assistance to the services may email Mottshuttle@gmail.com.