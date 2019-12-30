Lynn Leslie Tibbetts lost her long battle against cancer on Dec. 25, 2019.
Lynn had battled Non-Hodgkin lymphoma for more than 10 years and the chemo used to battle the cancer eventually caused Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), which affected her bone marrow’s ability to create healthy blood cells.
She fought for life right up until her last breath.
Lynn was the toughest person I have ever known. She never complained about the painful radiation, sickening chemo, or other numerous tests that were a part of battling her illnesses. She always did what needed to be done.
She was also the most caring person I’ve ever known. She was always thinking of others and what she could do for them. She loved all animal life too.
There will be no service. Instead, plant a flower or tree in your house or yard in her memory or send a donation to the ASPCA in her memory.