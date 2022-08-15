Lynn Cecil, 97, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 13, 2022, with his family by his side. Lynn was born in Vandervoort, Ark., moved to Arizona at 17 and remained there for 80 years.
Lynn was survived by his wife, Suzie Marcum Cecil; daughter, Taia and her children and grandchildren; son, Rick his wife, Lynette and their children and grandchildren; and granddaughter, Heather and husband, Patrick Moorehart and their children. He also was preceded in death by his daughter, Tanya Lynn Cecil.
A memorial service will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens on Shea Boulevard on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m.
Donations can be made to The 100 Club of Arizona.