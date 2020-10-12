Lynn Allan Medley went to his Heavenly Home on Sept. 6, 2020 surrounded by his wife of 61 years, Lois, four godchildren and friends.
Lynn was born Aug. 23, 1931 in Enterprise, Kan., to Lynn Monroe Medley and Mildred Higgins Medley. He is survived by his wife, Lois; twin brothers, Larry (Jan) and Loren (Nan); four Godchildren, Jared Wilkinson (Carrie), Faith Mitcham, Jeffrey Wilkinson (Stephanie) and Sidney Miller (Rick); five nieces and many friends.
He grew up on a wheat farm in Woodbine, Kan. After graduating from high school Lynn went on to serve in the Navy as an aircraft Mechanic. He was a private pilot and loved hot air balloons. After his tour in the Navy he returned to Kansas and served as an escrow officer until 1984 when he and Lois moved to Fountain Hills to be close to dear friends of 55 years, Roberta and Jack Wilkinson, and four Godchildren.
Lynn was very active in the Presbyterian Church, where he served as custodian for over 20 years. He was also a member and gave time to El Zaribah Shrine, was secretary of the Scottsdale Shrine Club, Fountain Hills Masonic Club, American Legion, Sunset Kiwanis and Optimists.
Interment was held Sept. 16, 2020 at the Presbyterian Church’s Columbarium with family and friends present.
Lynn was a loving husband and friend and will be missed by many. Bon Voyage, dear friend.