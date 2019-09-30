On Sept. 2 at 2:50 a.m. the spirit of Luther G. Sander, 79, left his body to join others preceding him in death. These include his brother, Earl; father, George; mother, Verna, and grandparents, Jake, Cora, George and Rose.
Born on May 6, 1940, Luther was a colorfully stylish and energetic man who enjoyed traveling and exploring throughout the world. His favorite place to visit was the Himalayan Mountains. Another special place was the Grand Canyon where he frequently hiked to the bottom, both alone and with companions.
Luther loved life and being on this earth, and thought he had been here many times in different forms. He loved risk and adventure, and therefore was a hard-working commissioned salesperson all of his working days, often lying about his age to obtain work. His vocation/jobs ranged from selling Christmas cards door-to-door at age six, shoveling snow, picking onions, delivering newspapers, setting bowling pins, assisting in a bakery, to eventually selling encyclopedias, other books and solar panel systems. He loved to sell and communicate, several times earned man of the year for having the highest national book sales, and his final career was one where he sold insurance products to over 200,000 people.
Luther believed that he had many past lives with his surviving wife of many years, Eileen, and that together they advanced the karma of their children, Sean and Maureen (Dave), and grandchildren, Sheridan, Elle, Gavin, Aeden and Molly. He leaves behind his sister, Cora (Barry); brother, Wayne (Bonnie) and Eileen’s brother, Frank (Carol). Extended family and friends were important to him. He appreciates all being here for his life story and leaves love for all.