Lou was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on Oct. 20, 1936, and passed away after battling a very long illness on Oct. 22, 2020 at the Eckstein Center in Scottsdale surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Stiso Rottmann; two daughters, Linda (and Clint) Kolb of Henderson, Nev., LuAnne (and Philip) Fortner of Scottsdale; one son, Glenn Rottmann of Burbank, Calif.
Lou also was blessed with five grandchildren, Andrew (and Bethany) Fortner, Samantha (and Vincent) Montalbano, Alyssa Kolb, Rebecca Rottmann, and Olivia Rottmann.
Lou was also blessed with twin great-granddaughters, Hannah Joy and Emma Grace Montalbano. He is also survived by his cousin, Alfred Rottmann of North Carolina and his niece, Daniella Morzos of Colorado.
Lou was predeceased by his father, Ludwig Rottmann Sr.; mother, Marie Rottmann and brother, Richard Karl Rottmann of Houston, Texas.
Lou grew up in Kenilworth, N.J., where he was an active member of the Jaycees. It was (and still is) an organization to provide young people the opportunity to develop personal and leadership skills through local community service and organizational involvement while expanding the Junior Chamber Movement.
He was also an active member of the International Commerce Club of New Jersey.
For a career, Lou worked as the International Traffic Manager for Connell Rice and Sugar, Westfield, N.J., for about 30 years. Upon leaving Connell he worked for International Freight Forwarders for two years in New York City.
Lou and his wife, Janet, moved to Fountain Hills in 1995 where they enjoyed their life together.
He was an avid student of world history and always enjoyed discussing world events. Lou was a veteran and proudly served his country with the U.S. National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve from February 1955 to February 1961.
There will be a private memorial service to honor and celebrate his life at a future date.
Lou was loved dearly by his family and will be missed greatly, but will live forever in our hearts and memories.