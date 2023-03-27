Lucille Lillian “Lee” Fedo, born April 5, 1928, in Newark, N.J., passed peacefully in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 12, 2023. She was 94 years young.
Lee grew up in New Jersey into the loving family of Frank and Lillian Zaccarino and brother, Vincent. She enjoyed family gatherings at the lakes and beaches and trips to Coney Island. She was born the year of the first Academy Awards, and weekly nickel movies at the local theatre set the stage for a lifelong love of the glamour of Hollywood. Lee’s secret desire was to be a movie star, and she surely filled that role to all who knew her. Her warm and gorgeous smile and affectionate nature captured your heart. In 1950 she married the love of her life, Bill Fedo, and enjoyed 69 years together devoted to caring for family and friends and those in need.
Lee loved to work. She left high school to take care of her mother when her brother entered WWII, and began work at the local Bamberger’s department store, later attending Drake Secretarial College. She loved her job as a PBX operator, connecting people to each other the old-fashioned way, and as a receptionist at American Home Foods in Morris Plains. In addition to raising two boys and two girls, Lee owned and ran the family business with Bill, Mountain Lakes Exxon Service center. She was a “go-fer,” doing whatever needed to be done to bring great service and customer care.
After retirement she found great joy volunteering at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale for 22 years, meeting people from all over the world. She loved getting to know them for that brief encounter, welcoming them and brightening their day. Her mottos were: “We are here to serve people, I love people and getting to know them, no one is a stranger, life is what you make it.”
Being with family and friends was Lee’s greatest joy. Gathering together at home or on vacation, Lee was the life of the party. Her delicious meals and relaxed, generous hosting connected us with love and laughter, always reminding us that life is short, so enjoy it. Lee loved watching people who aimed to be their best and was a devoted sports fan and movie and concert goer. She loved popular culture and was enlivened by people who put their life out there for all to see. She loved all people and found a way to connect with them and made your day better after being with her, an indelible memory we all carry with us.
Lee is survived by her four children and their families, Bill Fedo, Carol, Julia, Paul, Vinnie Fedo; Belinda, Madisen, Josh; Mary Fedo-Smith, Larry (deceased); Donna Mastrandrea, Frank, Kyle, and Anna. She is remembered with joy by her remaining sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
Lee loved helping children and families and animals in need. Donations in her name may be made to a local charity in your area or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The family will have a private gathering in honor of her life.