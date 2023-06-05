Lucas Mark Pikosz

Lucas (Lukie) Mark Pikosz was born June 1, 1987, in Phoenix, Ariz. and passed away June 1, 2023, in Fountain Hills. He is a Fountain Hills High School Graduate in 2006 where he was a four-year letterman in track and cross country. His hobbies included woodworking, camping, love of outdoors, and loved his beer! He was Catholic and attended the Church of the Ascension.
Lucas is survived by parents, Richard and Judy; grandmother, Lorraine Grzesik; sisters, Megon Gordon, Samantha (Randy) Paulsen; nieces and nephews, Tyson Pikosz, Colin and Brooke Gordon, Jack, Randy and Max Paulsen; many aunts and uncles as well as cousins. He was preceded in death by brother, Mark, maternal grandfather, Alexander Grzesik, paternal grandparents, John and Carmel Pikosz.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday June 10, 2023, at 11a.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary with a reception to follow.
Our sweet Lukie, “our Little Irishman,” brought such joy to us all. He always had a smile and a hug for everyone. He is so loved and will be missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Luke’s name. SupportPhoenixChildrems.org. 1919 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85016.