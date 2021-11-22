LTC (R) USAF Robert L. Brand, age 99, died at Jackson Madison County General Hospital after a brief illness.
A native of New York City, N.Y., Lt. Colonel Brand was born on July 7, 1922, the son of Edmund and Julia Bigh Brand. He was married to Vivian Brand who preceded him in death. He was the recipient of numerous award and accolades during his 24-year career with the United States Air Force serving as a fighter pilot, during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Air Force in 1968, he began a career with Rockwell International that brought him and his family to west Tennessee, where he was employed for many years.
Robert had a love and zest for life and was blessed by a fulfilling military and private sector careers. He was a member of the Mid-South Live Steamers, located in Columbia, Tenn., an organization that builds and features railroad tracks where 1/8 scale steam locomotives that pull guests on miniature train cars. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his daughters, Janet Cooper-Weatherly of Congers, N.Y., Jennifer Brand of Jackson, Tenn., and Robin Denise Brand of Fountain Hills; six grandchildren, Courtney, Sarah, Kathryn, Erin, Greg, and Jeff and nine great grandchildren, Nicolas, Avery, Jonathan, Charlie, Henry, Devon, Victoria, Jack, and Erin.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Raymond Brand.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. David Stamile officiating. Burial followed in Highland Memorial Gardens with military honors. The family received friends on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, prior to the service.
The Brand family request that memorial contributions be directed to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598; Mid-South Live Steamers, 1018 Maury County Park Dr., Columbia, TN 38401 or to the Disabled American Veterans, 2998 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305.
