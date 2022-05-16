Louis J. Maegdlin, age 92, was welcomed into heaven on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was born on December 28, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., to Doris Pitts Radell and Louis J. Maegdlin, Sr. He was predeceased by his mother and father; his stepfather, Frederick Radell; brothers, William, and Robert and sisters, Dorothy Eisenhower, Ruth Tingston, Eleanor Maegdlin and Janet Weaver.
Lou had a strong faith, a generous spirit, a kind heart and he gave the best hugs. His smile was contagious. His sense of humor spilled out of him and stayed with him throughout his last days. He loved well and was well-loved.
After high school he worked for the then Chicago Northwestern Railroad, starting as a mail clerk, retiring after 41 years as an officer of the company in the role of Director of Disbursement Accounting.
A true patriot, no one loved his country more, and he was so grateful to live in this land of the free and the brave. Lou served in the army and was a veteran of the Korean War. When he returned from his military duty, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Clark of Lisle, Ill. They were married in 1955 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norwood Park, Ill. In 1963 they moved to Des Plaines, Ill., where they raised their family.
In retirement they moved to beautiful Fountain Hills where they found a church home and family at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Lou was active in his local VFW Post 7505 and served as chaplain for several years. In 2017 he was awarded Chaplain of the Year for the State of Arizona. At age 87 he was privileged to fly to Washington, D.C., with fellow veterans as part of Honor Flight Arizona and witness the Korean and other war memorials. He was active in the Men’s Club and served as past president.
Lou left a legacy of faith and family, teaching them unconditional love and the power of presence. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Lisa Tofano (John), Lori Lund (Phil), Steven Maegdlin (Julie). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Kyle Lund (Britany), Drew Lund (Sarah), Sarah Maegdlin (Drumlin), Chris Tofano (Caroline), Alec Lund (Elizabeth) and Hannah Maegdlin (Ross). His great-grandchildren, Rowan and Modie Lund, River Joy Lund and Fisher Lund will grow up hearing stories of how he loved them to the moon and back.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, May 29, at 3 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd. Fountain Hills, AZ.
The link for the livestream Celebration of Life is sothaz.com/memorials.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church sothaz.com or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.