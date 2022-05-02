Louis J. Maegdlin, age 92, was welcomed into heaven on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., to Doris Pitts Radell and Louis J. Maegdlin, Sr. He was predeceased by his mother and father, his stepfather, Frederick Radell; brothers, William and Robert and sisters, Dorothy Eisenhower, Ruth Tingston, Eleanor Maegdlin and Janet Weaver.
Lou had a strong faith, a generous spirit, a kind heart and he gave the best hugs. His smile was special. His sense of humor spilled out of him and stayed with him throughout his last days. He loved well and was well- loved.
After high school he worked for the then Chicago Northwestern Railroad, starting as a mail clerk, retiring after 41 years as an officer of the company in the role of director of disbursement accounting.
No one loved his country more, and he was so grateful to live in this land of the free and the brave. He was a veteran of the Korean War and was privileged at age 87 to go to Washington on the Honor Flight and witness the Korean and Vietnam War Memorials.
When he returned from his military duty, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Clark of Lisle, Ill. They were married in 1955 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norwood Park, Ill. In 1963 they moved to Des Plaines, Ill., where they raised their family.
In retirement they moved to beautiful Fountain Hills, where they found a church home and family at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. He became active in the local VFW Post 7505 and served as Chaplain for many years. He was very active in and a past president of the Men’s Club.
Lou left a legacy of faith and family, teaching them unconditional love and the power of presence. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Lisa Tofano (John), Lori Lund (Phil), Steven Maegdlin (Julie). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Kyle Lund (Britany), Drew Lund (Sarah), Sarah Maegdlin (Drumlin), Chris Tofano (Caroline), Alec Lund (Elizabeth) and Hannah Maegdlin (Ross). His great-grandchildren, Rowan and Modie Lund, River Joy Lund and Fisher Lund will grow up hearing stories of how he loved them to the moon and back.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, May 29, at 3 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ.
Link for livestream Celebration of Life: sothaz.com/memorials.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at sothaz.com or Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.