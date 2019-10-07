Lorraine Marguerite Morrison Stiles, beloved bride of Charlie (Commander Irving Charles Stiles) for 61 years, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. June 24, 1923 – Sept. 26, 2019.
Lorraine was most proud of her service to her nation during WWII. After graduation from high school she worked for Sperry Gyroscopes on Long Island doing war work. She was released to enlist in the US Cadet Nurse Corps where she served in Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn, N.Y. during the critical nurse shortage. After the war she practiced her nursing as operating room supervisor in Manhasset, N.Y.
Lorraine met and married the love of her life, Charlie, with whom she is now rejoined. Together they raised three children. She loved cooking and made every meal a feast. Flowers and gardens surrounded her. Her craft work was filled with expert detail, creating much beauty. Her piano serenades filled the air with music.
Lorraine remained a consummate nurse throughout her life always offering her skills to others. Her smile touched many until her death.
Lorraine, a resident of Fountain Hills for 33 years, is survived by her three children, Sandra (Wayne) Greer, Thomas (Cheryl) Stiles, and Sheryl Stiles; seven grandchildren, Daniel Sanicola, Amanda Blanton, Steven Stiles, Michael Stiles, Ivy Boehm, Stephen Greer, and Christopher Greer; eight great grandchildren and her brother, Lawrence Morrison.
Visitation and Memorial Service for Lorraine will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills. Interment will be at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial. For further information call Messinger Mortuary 480-837-5588 or contact them at messingermortuary.com.