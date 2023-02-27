Lorrain Yvonne Morris got her wings and went to walk with the angels at the age of 61. She peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home in Fountain Hills on Feb. 18, 2023.
Harold and Evelyn Smith welcomed Lorrie into the world on Feb. 17, 1962, in Tempe, Ariz. That day, the world became a whole lot brighter. Lorrie grew up in Phoenix and graduated from Tolleson High School.
She excelled in several things as she grew older but had a great love for serving people. Lorrie spent the last 20-plus years as a Fry’s employee working in customer service and in the pharmacy as a technician. She loved her job, her co-workers and her customers.
Lorrie was an exceptional wife, mother and friend. She had a great appreciation for the simple pleasures in life. She was loyal and hard working. She lived a warm life filled with love, joy and above all, kindness. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She will be remembered for her caring heart and will be sorely missed.
Lorrain is survived by her husband of 40 years, Daniel Morris Sr.; daughter, Camille Morris; daughter, Jenny LaGreca and son-in-law, Brian LaGreca; daughter, Danielle Despain; and son, Daniel Morris Jr. She leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren, Blayne, Damien, Jaden, Ellyanna, Jacob, Riley, Zane, Lincoln and Roan; as well as her brother, Eddie Smith; and sister, Chrissy Smith. She is predeceased by her parents, Harold Smith and Evelyn Rogers, as well as her sisters, Pamela Smith and Tami Smith-Jones.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on March 3, 2023, at Bunker Family University Chapel in Mesa. Burial at Mesa Cemetery will follow.