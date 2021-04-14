Lori A. Darling, 59, passed away on April 7, 2021, at Honor Health Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Lori was born in Escanaba, Mich. on June 30, 1961, to George and Mary Waltz. She is survived by her husband, Les Darling; son, Tyler; daughter, Emily (Andrew Sturgeon-Smith); as well as brothers, Robert Waltz (Kathy), William Waltz, and Wayne Roberts (Sue); cousin, Donna Caron; great niece, Blithe Beck.
She had been a coach for Fountain Hills Little League, Parks and Recreation Girls basketball and YMCA Girls basketball. She was a super fan for Suns, Diamondbacks, Cardinals, and Coyotes. She was also interested in her creative hobbies and crafts, such as sewing, artwork, video gaming, and Bingo.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.