Lola Joan Coffee, 85, passed away at her home on Sept. 17, 2020 with her family by her side. Lola was born on Aug. 10, 1935 in L’Anse, Mich. to Earl and Pansy Lundberg. She was the eldest of two children and graduated from Ishpeming High School.
Lola was married in 1952 and raised three wonderful children. Lola moved to Arizona in 1980, and it was there she met the man she would later marry. She moved to Omaha in 1981 and married her husband, Sam, on June 29, 1984. They continued to live in Omaha, where Lola worked for Nielsen Marketing and Sam worked for Union Pacific Railroad, until 1990. They moved to Arizona in 1990, and to Fountain Hills in 1991.
Lola and Sam started their own business, Phoenix Network Technologies, Inc., in 1990 and operated it until 1997 when it was sold, and they retired. Lola was an avid volunteer at Mayo Clinic, Mayo Hospital, and the Town of Fountain Hills for 28 years until declining vision forced her to retire. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lola is survived by her husband, Sam; sons, Larry (Pamela) Reidy, David (Susan) Reidy; daughters, Linda (David) Vernier, Stephanie (Michael) Sterling, Paula Coffee; grandchildren, Casey, Corey, Amanda, Matthew, and Laura, as well as 10 great grandchildren.
Lola will be remembered most for her unrelenting devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved nothing more than spending most Thursdays with her four great grandsons. There will be celebration of life in November. No other services are planned.