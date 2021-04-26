Lois Jeffrey, 92, of Fountain Hills passed away on April 22, 2021. Lois was born in Detroit, Mich., to the Rev. Oswald and Eleanor Riess.
Lois was married to Robert Jeffrey for many years. They were blessed with three children, Douglas Jeffrey, Lynne Carmichael and Joel Jeffrey. They raised their family in the Detroit area, moved to Port Sanilac and then retired in Fountain Hills in 1995.
Lois sang in the choir in each church that she was a member and often sang solos in church and for weddings and events. Lois was most happy in her home where she was able to live independently until her death.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 2013; sister, Margaret Kirby and brother, Walter Riess. She is survived by Douglas (Joye), Lynne (Dan) and Joel (special friend Cristiane); four grandchildren, Sarah, Aaron, Julie, and Kelley; and eight great-grandchildren, Willa, Tallulah, Peyton, Logan, Jake, Nolan, Bennett and Oliver, sister Rosalie Lyndsey; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kenneth and Carolyn Steketee; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Lois will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and her love for her Savior. Donations can be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries or to Hospice of the Valley/Eckstein Center.