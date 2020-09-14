Lois Helene Homyak, 80, passed away of COVID-19 on Sept. 3, 2020. Lois was born July 25, 1940 in Chicago, Ill. Her parents were Alphonse and Florence (Szlapka) Hoppe.
She is preceded in death by her spouse, Arthur E. Homyak. She belonged to the American Legion Post 58 Woman’s Auxiliary, her religious affiliation was Roman Catholic and her hobbies were crocheting and dancing.
Lois is survived by her children, Mark Homyak (Michele), Susan Stein, and Phil Homyak; grandsons, Steve Stein, Cody Homyak, and Blake Homyak; and three great grandsons. Lois is survived by many nieces and nephews. Lois will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.