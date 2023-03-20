Lois A. Medley

The extended family is saddened to announce the passing of Lois Arlene Medley of Fountain Hills on Feb. 8, 2023. Lois passed peacefully in her sleep at the sprightful age of 96.
She will be lovingly remembered by her extended family, the Wilkinson family, and the families of Larry and Loren Medley. She will be dearly missed by the church community at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, where she was active in the choir.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Lynn Medley, and although they had no children Lois and Lynn took great pride in being godparents to the Wilkinson family children.
Lois was born and raised in the small town of Moundridge, Kan., yet the big city tugged at her. She ended up moving to Kansas City, Mo., where she took a job as an insurance underwriter. Ultimately, she met her future husband, Lynn, and they returned to Moundridge to be wed in November of 1957. She relocated several times in Kansas as Lynn pursued real estate business opportunities, then followed their close family friends to Fountain Hills in the early ‘80s.
Lois developed a keen interest and skill in various kinds of craftwork and even sold some of her crafts, including handmade dolls. Lois also loved not only being a parishioner of the Fountain Hills Presbyterian church, but was a mainstay in the choir. Being closely involved in the church fulfilled both Lois and Lynn.
Lois was also known for her keen sense of humor and her, at times, cutting wit. During her down time, she was a queen of crosswords, finishing the one in the newspaper on a daily basis. And how could one not know about her love for baseball? She had the monthly subscription to the MLB network and would have it on in the background almost every waking hour. She was a whiz with stats and could talk your ear off as far as the players. Go Diamondbacks and Royals.
A service will be held for Lois on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Memorial donations may be made in Lois’s name at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
Lois will always be loved and greatly missed.