Lloyd S. King, age 87, formally of Plum Boro, Pa., currently of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022.
Lloyd was born on May 29, 1934, in Murrysville, Pa. He attended Staunton Military Academy in Virginia, where he graduated in 1953 and continued his military service in the Army. After completing his military service, Lloyd attended Bob Jones University, where he received his degree in business.
He began his civilian career at Peoples Natural Gas Company, where he continued to work for 35 years until his retirement. While working at Peoples Natural Gas Company he met Margaret. They were married in May of 1966, going on to have three children, Jason (Cathy), Jeremy (Jennifer) and Julie Shelby (Mark), along with six grandchildren and two step grandchildren (Madison, Lauren, Jude, Eva, Mylo, Jovie, Matthew and Megan). Lloyd was predeceased by his father, Lloyd C. King; mother, Hazel Davidson; and sister, Joan Hilty. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and their three children.
Lloyd was a devoted father and husband who was passionate about hunting, golf, fishing, sports and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s events.
A visitation will be held will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary. A Celebration of Life service will follow the visitation starting at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lloyd’s family and a family donation will be made to the American Lung Association.